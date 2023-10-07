Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali addressed Domenico Berardi’s potential transfer to Juventus in the last transfer window and emphasised the club’s contentment with his decision to stay.

Berardi expressed his desire for a change of club and was prepared to accept an offer from Juventus during the last transfer window. Sassuolo has maintained a positive working relationship with Juventus and was open to negotiating a deal for one of their star players.

However, the transfer did not come to fruition as Juventus reportedly failed to meet a specified deadline for the deal to be completed. As a result, Berardi remained with Sassuolo, and the club’s director, Carnevali, has conveyed their satisfaction with the player’s continued presence in their squad.

Revisiting the attacker’s future, Giovanni Carnevali said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Having managed to retain Berardi is a very important thing for us, we are talking about a true champion. What surprises me is that in many years there have been no big clubs to have approached him. We are obviously happy to keep him, as long as we can, so be it. Juve came close this year, but in the end the deal it didn’t materialise because for us the player has value.”

Juve FC Says

As long as Berardi has the desire to move to Juventus, we will have the last laugh in this transfer saga.

The attacker will improve our options, but his arrival could force us to change our style of play unless he agrees to a change of position.