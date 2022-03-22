Giovanni Carnevali opens the door for Juventus to sign Raspadori

Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, has opened the door for Juventus to sign more players from his club.

The Bianconeri landed Manuel Locatelli from the Green and Blacks at the start of this season.

The midfielder has been a key member of Max Allegri’s team in this campaign.

He will not be the last player to move from Sassuolo to Juve and the Bianconeri already has an eye on Giacomo Raspadori.

The attacker was the youngest player in the Azzurri squad that won Euro 2020 and has continued to develop well.

Juve might need a new striker in the summer with the futures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean uncertain.

Speaking about the interest of Juve in their young striker, Carnevali said via Football Italia: “We’ve already done the Locatelli deal with Juventus, if there was a chance to do more we’d be happy. In January an English club asked for him repeatedly. He’s a fundamental player for us.”

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has looked like an exciting player to watch and we would have a very nice group of young talents if he joins in the summer.

Alongside, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, he could make us one of the strongest offensive teams in the league.