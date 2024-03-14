Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has addressed the future of Domenico Berardi amid interest from Juventus in the attacker.

Juventus had expressed interest in acquiring him during the summer transfer window, but they were unable to finalise the deal within the deadline set by Sassuolo.

Although Berardi was initially discontented, he remained with Sassuolo for the current season, harbouring hopes of securing a transfer at the end of the term.

Once this campaign concludes, Juventus are expected to be the frontrunner in the race to sign him, and Sassuolo has communicated the price tag to the Bianconeri.

Sassuolo had initially sought an outright sale during the summer and set a deadline, but Juventus proposed a loan move after the deadline had expired, a proposition which Sassuolo declined.

Asked if the attacker is available for transfer, Carnevali said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This summer Juventus wanted him, an interest that was not concrete because we never reached a real negotiation. Juventus had different ideas, in the player’s head there was this desire to try to change, but there was nothing that could be achieved. How much is Berardi worth? It’s worth a lot, it obviously depends on the moment. It could be around 30 million, also because the year before we had had an offer from a big Italian club, but we had chosen to move forward together. He is a top, in many ways.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A in the last few seasons and will add some quality to our attack if we sign him.