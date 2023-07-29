Gianluca Scamacca, who made a move to West Ham in the Premier League last season, has been linked with a potential return to Serie A.

The striker has caught the attention of AS Roma, Juventus, and Inter Milan, all expressing interest in bringing him back to Italy. Scamacca has faced difficulties settling in the Premier League, with his first season marred by injuries and poor form. Despite the challenges, he secured the Conference League title with his team.

Having previously played for Sassuolo, Scamacca has expressed his desire to return to Serie A and is open to joining any of the clubs that have expressed interest in him.

However, Giovanni Carnevali, an executive at Sassuolo, has advised him to stay in England for at least one more season.

He said via Calciomercato:

“If I were him, I’d stay in the Premier League and I wouldn’t go none of these clubs: he only stayed there for a year, he had an injury that conditioned him, as soon as he arrived, he didn’t know the championship, the language and the world of England.

“He would do well to play his cards in the Premier and not want to return to Italy, especially to his home, in Rome. Certain challenges must be faced without being satisfied. He would like to return home, but I don’t know if this thing will do him any good”.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has struggled in the Premier League, which could be a clear sign that he is not good enough for the toughest challenges and we are a club that thrives on them.

Signing him up could be too tricky and we only need players to come in and deliver immediately.