Juventus decided to part ways with Thiago Motta during the most recent international break, following consecutive defeats in Serie A which placed their hopes of securing a top-four finish in serious jeopardy. Having already been eliminated from other competitions earlier in the season, the club’s only remaining objective is to secure Champions League qualification by finishing inside the top four—an outcome now deemed essential to salvage their campaign.

Motta, unable to arrest the team’s poor run of form, was dismissed and replaced by Igor Tudor. The new manager has inherited a difficult situation, with only a limited number of matches remaining to turn things around. Nevertheless, Tudor is reportedly working diligently to reinvigorate the squad and guide them to the results required to secure a strong finish.

The task ahead remains a challenging one. With pressure mounting and expectations high, Tudor must deliver victories quickly to restore Juventus to the top tier of the table. Despite this, some have questioned whether the decision to relieve Motta of his duties was justified or premature.

Former Juventus chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has weighed in on the matter, expressing support for the club’s choice to make a managerial change. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“The change was more than appropriate, just to use a non-dramatic adjective. If Juve had continued with Thiago Motta, they certainly would not have finished in the top four. Now let’s see what will happen with Tudor: the Croatian has brought a bit of strength and perhaps also the old black and white mentality.”

The statement reflects a belief within sections of the club’s leadership—past and present—that Motta’s approach had reached its limits. His inability to secure results in crucial fixtures led to concerns that Juventus were at risk of falling short of their minimum seasonal target. In that context, a managerial change was viewed as not only necessary but also urgent.

With Tudor now at the helm, the club will be hoping his short-term leadership can inject fresh energy and determination into the side, as they push to reclaim their place among Serie A’s elite.