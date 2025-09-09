Damien Comolli assumed a significant role at Juventus this summer after the club decided to part ways with Cristiano Giuntoli. The change in leadership came following a disappointing 2024/2025 campaign, a season regarded as disastrous under the former sporting director. Juventus ultimately concluded that Giuntoli was not the right figure to address the difficulties the club had encountered, prompting a new direction.

The appointment of Comolli marked the beginning of an important restructuring process. Trust was placed in him by the club, and early indications suggest that he has already made a positive impact. Over the course of the summer, Juventus have introduced notable adjustments both in terms of strategy and recruitment, which have helped restore a sense of pride among their supporters. The progress achieved in recent weeks has been widely acknowledged, and there is a growing expectation that the team will enjoy a more successful season compared to the last. The emphasis on signing the right players has been seen as a crucial part of this improvement.

Early Impressions of Comolli’s Leadership

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, who held office between 2006 and 2009, has also observed the recent developments closely. Speaking about Comolli’s early months in charge, he expressed his approval of the new sporting director’s approach. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he remarked, “I don’t know him, but I’m growing fond of him because of the similarity in our last names. He did a good job, and I liked the fact that he didn’t get caught in the Kolo Muani deal. The same player, then, was sold to Tottenham a few hours later on more favourable terms. The structure is working, and I don’t think Comolli himself has all the knowledge of the Juventus world yet, and there’s definitely someone advising him.”

His statement reflects both cautious optimism and a degree of admiration for Comolli’s early decision making. Avoiding a deal that could have proven costly, while watching the same player later move under more beneficial conditions elsewhere, has been highlighted as evidence of careful judgement and patience in negotiations.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A Promising Summer for Juventus

The consensus within the club and among observers is that Juventus have handled this transfer window effectively. The reinforcements acquired appear better suited to the needs of the team, and there is a renewed sense of belief that the coming season will bring greater stability and stronger performances. The work undertaken over the summer has been described as a collective achievement, though it is widely recognised that Comolli deserves significant credit for overseeing these changes.

With expectations rising, Juventus supporters and former leaders alike will be watching closely to see whether the promising foundations laid in recent weeks can be sustained throughout the season. The early signs indicate that Comolli’s influence has already set the club on a more positive path.