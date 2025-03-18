Antonio Conte remains one of the most admired coaches among Juventus fans, and many would love to see him back on their bench next season. His previous spell in Turin was highly successful, and he has continued to show his managerial quality during his current stint with Napoli. Given his track record, there is a strong belief that he could help Juve improve and return to the top of Italian football.

Despite his success in Naples, Juventus is an entirely different challenge. They are the most prestigious club in Italy, with the resources to attract top talent from around the world. Managing them comes with immense pressure but also an opportunity to compete for major trophies regularly. Any coach would find it difficult to turn down such a chance, and Conte himself reportedly waited for a call from Juve last summer before ultimately joining Napoli.

However, while Juventus fans may dream of Conte’s return, former club president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes it is an unrealistic prospect. Speaking to Calciomercato, he explained why he doesn’t see Conte leaving his current role so soon:

“I would be happy to, but it would be impossible. It would be like me going to dinner with Bellucci… We all have our desires, but it seems strange to me that Conte could return to Turin. He is in the midst of the Scudetto battle with Napoli, he is rebuilding the entire Azzurri environment, and I don’t see him terminating his contract with the Azzurri. Also, because it would mean going to De Laurentiis and negotiating an early exit… Something that I don’t think is imaginable today. Juventus today still has a very strong coat of arms, while Napoli has less. Rebuilding is not easy for anyone.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Conte has taken on a significant challenge at Napoli, working to restore stability and guide them back to the top after a turbulent period. Leaving the project so soon would be unexpected, particularly given the notoriously difficult nature of negotiations with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Ultimately, while Conte would be a fantastic addition to Juventus, the timing is not right. He is deeply invested in his work at Napoli, and walking away so early in the process seems unlikely. Unless circumstances change dramatically, Juventus will likely have to look elsewhere for their next manager.