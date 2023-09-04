Juventus is gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face Lazio in their upcoming league fixture. Following their weekend victory over Empoli, the Bianconeri have maintained an unbeaten record in their first three games and are positioned near the top of the league standings, a position they aim to sustain.

Lazio initially struggled at the start of the season but demonstrated their capabilities by defeating Napoli in their recent match, signalling that they should not be underestimated.

Juventus is well aware that the upcoming match against Lazio will be a more rigorous test compared to their previous encounter with Empoli. The outcome of this match will serve as a strong indicator of their readiness for the new season.

Pundit and devoted Juventus supporter, Giovanni De Luna, has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ season so far and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The calendar so far he has smiled on us between Udinese and Bologna until we arrive at Empoli last in the standings. Best of the match for me is Rabiot, the worst of our Miretti who has an extra luxury substitute in Pogba. I didn’t even like Vlahovic who was too nervous after the missed penalty was not in the match. The next match with Lazio who beat Napoli will tell us better what to expect from Juventus without cups this year even if there is still work to be done both on the individuals and on the team”

Juve FC Says

Lazio is one of the teams tipped to win the league and would be our toughest match so far.

If we win comfortably, we can be sure the boys mean business, but if we do not, we will know we need more to succeed this term.