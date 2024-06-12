Giovanni Di Lorenzo has requested to leave Napoli despite being their captain and being assured of his importance to the team.

He shocked the Naples club at the end of the season when he expressed his desire to move on.

Napoli maintains that he is still a crucial player for them and are not willing to let him go.

Juventus is interested in acquiring his signature, especially given his desire to depart the Maradona Stadium.

The Bianconeri are monitoring the situation closely as Di Lorenzo attempts to push for a move away. Some reports even suggest that he has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady.

According to Football Italia, Napoli has refused to give up on retaining him at the club. They recently held a meeting with his agent, with Antonio Conte in attendance.

Conte assured that Di Lorenzo remains a vital part of his plans, but the report indicates that the player remains firm in his decision to leave this summer.

Di Lorenzo seems resolute in his desire to depart and wants Napoli to entertain any offers for his signature, which would pave the way for Juventus to finalise the deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo is one of the best full-backs in the country, and he is better and more experienced than our current options.

If we add him to our group, it will look much better than it is now.