Giovanni Galeone has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ plans to rebuild the team under the potential appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as the club’s sporting director from next season.

Juventus reportedly views Giuntoli, who is currently at Napoli, as the ideal candidate for the role and is determined to secure his services. However, Giuntoli is still under contract with Napoli and would need to resolve his agreement there before joining Juventus.

There is optimism that Giuntoli’s arrival could bring about positive changes at the club, potentially revitalising Juventus and making them competitive both domestically and in European competitions.

However, Galeone believes that Giuntoli alone will not be enough to transform the club. He emphasises the importance of signing quality players to complement the work of the sporting director in order to drive Juventus forward.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli, for what he showed in Naples, would be a nice reinforcement. It is certainly organized in the search for players around the world. Juve would need 2-3 shots like the Kvaratskelia and Kim from last summer, who arrived in Naples as half-unknown and then decisive for the championship”.

JUve FC Say

Giuntoli will join the club as one of the league’s most experienced directors, which gives us a good advantage.

He already knows how to identify key players, so we can trust him to sign the right stars for Juventus.