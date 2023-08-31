Max Allegri’s respected mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has commented on the failed attempt by Juventus to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku during the current transfer window.

The Bianconeri were actively pursuing a deal to either sell or swap Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for the talented Belgian striker. However, the club faced difficulties in finding a buyer for Vlahovic or reaching an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer.

Consequently, AS Roma seized the opportunity to secure the signing of Lukaku, and he will now be playing for the club in the capital city. As a result, Juventus will retain Dusan Vlahovic for another season.

Although Juventus held the belief that Lukaku’s playing style would align better with Max Allegri’s goals, Vlahovic has faced persistent injury issues over the past year that have hindered his contributions on the field.

In contrast, Vlahovic is currently in good form for the ongoing season. Galeone asserts his belief that the Serbian striker surpasses Lukaku’s capabilities.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Dusan is better than Romelu, especially if he’s physically well. His groin pain is terrible and last year Vlahovic was held back by constant physical problems. But now the Serbian seems to be improving, it’s no coincidence that he scored two goals in two games between Udinese and Bologna.

“Rather, I hoped that Juventus would sign another striker… Arnautovic, who then went to Inter. If I had been in Juve, I would have signed the former Bologna player: obviously in addition to Vlahovic. Arnautovic is a coach, also good at sending his teammates on goal.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been struggling but the Serbian has made a very strong start to the league season and we can be confident he will do well.

More is expected from him, but with our support, he should perform better in front of goal than he has done previously.