Italian coach and Max Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has showered praise on the Juventus manager for his remarkable work at the club.

Allegri, often criticised and underrated in Italy, continues to deliver positive results for the Bianconeri. Despite inheriting a challenging situation upon his return to Juventus in 2021, the club has stood by him despite criticisms of his methods and achievements.

Allegri has played a significant role in nurturing young talents at the club, promoting players like Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Iling-Junior to the first team. He consistently improves the players at his disposal and maximises their potential, even in the face of ongoing criticism regarding his style of play.

Galeone expresses his admiration for the work Allegri is doing at Juventus, particularly highlighting his role in developing and promoting talented players within the club.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri, he teaches football, look what he’s doing with Chiesa , who is finally becoming a real player. Or Cambiaso’s latest invention as midfielder: something like Galeone.”

Allegri is an underrated manager, and it is baffling that people have forgotten the success he achieved during his first spell on our books.

The gaffer just needs some new trophies on his CV and he will get some more respect back.