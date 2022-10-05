Giovanni Galeone said Allegri has never been liked at Juventus

Reported Max Allegri mentor Giovanni Galeone has revealed he warned the Juventus manager about a return to the club last season.

The gaffer is in his second spell with the Bianconeri and the first season ended trophyless.

The team has not made marked improvements so far, and he is under pressure.

Fans have been calling for his sack, and he is still at the job because he has the backing of Andrea Agnelli.

Allegri knows things must get better to keep his job, but Galeone says he has never been appreciated at the club, even when he was winning trophies regularly for them.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri, returning to Turin, has given up on sensational offers from Real and PSG. I told him: you’re wrong, be more international, try other realities. In recent times he had become a bit lazy, he wanted to be close to friends, to family.

“He was never adored in Turin, not even when he was winning. But if you hire a coach for a 4-year project, do you ask him to win the Scudetto immediately? Juve always and only has the law to win at all costs.”

Allegri is an accomplished manager, and the reason we made him our manager again is that he is a proven winner.

However, this second coming has been poor, and it could affect his reputation.

If he doesn’t win a trophy this term, he might not be at the job next season.