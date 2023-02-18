Giovanni Galeone says Allegri needs Marotta to support him at Juventus

Giovanni Galeone has discussed Max Allegri’s struggles at Juventus and says the gaffer needs someone like Beppe Marotta to work with.

Marotta was at Juventus until 2018 and did an amazing job at the club, which has struggled since he left.

The Bianconeri haven’t won the league since 2021 and Marotta helped Inter Milan to end their dominance of the Italian game.

He continues to do well in Milan and has been tipped to return to the black and whites under its new management, but he remains contracted to the Nerazzurri.

The former manager Galeone says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Who serves Allegri? Marotta. Balanced and experienced manager, he knows football and confronts the coach. Not surprisingly, Max twice reached the Champions League final with him. Together with him, one like Giuntoli or how Massara.

“Look what Giuntoli did in the summer: everyone was crying over the farewells of Insigne, Koulibaly and the other big names, and the ds of Napoli bought some fantastic players.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri and Marotta had a great working relationship during the manager’s first stint as Juventus’ manager.

This made it easy for the Bianconeri to achieve success; they have struggled since he left the club.

His contract at Inter does not expire soon and he might not be so keen to end his spell there to fix the mess at Juve at the moment.

We could consider the other names on the list that Galeone has made.