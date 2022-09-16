Giovanni Galeone says Juventus is a poor team now regardless of who plays

Former Italian manager and reported Max Allegri mentor Giovanni Galeone insists Juventus is just poor at the moment with or without their injured players.

After dominating Serie A and winning 9 consecutive league titles, Juve has been struggling in the last three campaigns.

They finished the last one without a single trophy, which forced them to make changes to their playing squad in the summer transfer window.

The new arrivals like Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer and Leandro Paredes are expected to make the team better than it was last term, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are two key players they are missing because of injury, but Galeone reckons even if they return, this Juve team is just a poor one.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus as a whole, with Di Maria, Chiesa, Pogba and the other injured players is a mediocre team. Without it you go even lower and you can make figures like the one against Benfica.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a poor season, and things must change sooner than later.

The defeat at the hands of Benfica should make every player on the team to sit up, and we expect a response against Monza.

However, if that doesn’t happen, and we drop points again, the club must consider sacking Allegri.