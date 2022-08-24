Giovanni Galeone says Juventus is not good enough for the top four

Giovanni Galeone says the current Juventus team can only finish fifth on the league table at the end of this season.
The Bianconeri are in transition and they were very poor in the last campaign.
They managed to end the season inside the top four, but they were trophyless for the first time in ten seasons.
The club has made some investments in this transfer window to add as many quality players as possible to their squad.
However, has it been good enough? Compared to the business some of their rivals have done, they are probably ill-equipped.
That is what the Italian manager, Galeone, thinks. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“If Max finishes fourth, he already makes a miracle, I see Roma better equipped. The Bianconeri can also finish fifth. Juventus’ quality of play is low, yesterday I struggled to see the game against Sampdoria. Boring game.”
Juve FC Says
We have added some fine players to our squad in this transfer window, but it seems other clubs have done better business.
We are in transition after losing some key players over the last few seasons.
However, we can back Max Allegri to turn things around at the club soon enough with his experience.
2 Comments
And the protection of Lord Octagon continues. absolutely the opposite is true. With a decent coach the players can have a scudetto push. #AllegriOut
style of play and tactics? not down to the players. always remember Pirlo in a rookie season did better than slowlegri in a stronger serie a, he just didn`t have an Atalanta collapse to make him look better. and why didn`t he get a second season like allegri is?? congratulations on turning us a mid table arsenal allegri, and don`t try to tell us last season was `excellent`. agnelli? your boy is a disaster