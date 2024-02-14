Max Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone, has recommended a player for Juventus to sign as they continue to rebuild their team. The Bianconeri has been improving its squad for much of the last few transfer windows.

Several players left the club in the summer, and others could be offloaded at the end of the term.

However, we expect Juve to make more signings than they did in the last summer transfer windows.

This could see several players come into the club, and Galeone has suggested Noni Madueke as a player who can help the Old Lady.

He plays for Chelsea now, having joined them from PSV and is developing as a fine attacking player at the London club.

Juve wanted to sign Domenico Berardi in the summer, but Galeone believes they will be better off if they move for Madueke instead.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Last summer I would have bet on Berardi. Now, however, my favourite is Madueke from Chelsea: I’ve been talking to Max about this 2002 season for some time, but I don’t know if it’s feasible for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Madueke is playing for a struggling Chelsea team and is not even a guaranteed starter.

He might do well for us, but it is a huge risk to add him to the group. He could also be reluctant to move to Italy at this stage of his career, which will frustrate our efforts to sign him.