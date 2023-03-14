Giovanni Galeone warns that Juventus risk relegation to Serie B

Italian manager and Max Allegri’s mentor Giovanni Galeone has commented on the allegations of salary manoeuvre Juventus is facing.

The Bianconeri have been punished for their use of capital gains, but they are also the subject of a Prisma investigation into another financial misdeed.

This has been such a challenging period for the club off-field and it seems authorities are determined to bring them down as an institution.

The black and whites have maintained their innocence and are fighting back as hard as they can, but the authorities are confident that they have a strong case on their hands now.

Speaking about the issue, Galeone said via Calciomercato:

“Juventus’ second investigation into the salary maneuver is very heavy. I believe that the Bianconeri are concretely risking Serie B”.

Juve FC Says

Before anyone charges a top club like Juventus for anything, they would have a solid case, which is why authorities are confident.

This also strikes fear into the hearts of the club’s fans and means they might be in big trouble with the law as the investigations continue.

The players must ignore all these troubles and focus on doing their job on the pitch as we try to get as many points as possible before the season ends.