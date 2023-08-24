Adrien Rabiot’s unexpected contract extension with Juventus at the conclusion of the previous season surprised many, as he was widely anticipated to depart the club as a free agent.

Despite this uncertainty, Rabiot, who arguably stood out as one of Juventus’ top performers during the last campaign, made the surprising decision to commit to the club for an extended period.

A significant influencing factor in Rabiot’s choice to sign a new contract was Max Allegri’s desire to continue working with the French midfielder. Allegri’s preference to retain Rabiot’s services played a pivotal role in swaying Rabiot’s decision, ultimately leading to his contract extension.

With Allegri’s trust in him, Rabiot found it compelling to stay at Juventus for at least another season. This harmonious working relationship between the player and the manager underscores the manager’s astute handling of the situation, which has now manifested as a fruitful outcome for Juventus.

Giovanni Guardala from Sky Sports has acknowledged the significance of Allegri’s trust in Rabiot, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri has always believed in him and in the possibility that exploiting his means, the Frenchman became a midfielder with ten goals per season and now he is reaping the fruits of hard work and trust.

“After all, it has always been said that Rabiot had the qualities but did not exploit them. Last year Juventus did not sell because the player didn’t agree with United; he stayed in Turin and everyone saw what a season he had.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of our best players in the last few seasons and in the last campaign, he proved indispensable.

Hopefully, he will continue performing well in this campaign.