Juventus has struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, and the Bianconeri are now paying the price for their inability to string together consistent victories. Thiago Motta’s side started the campaign in promising fashion, but as the months passed, they found it increasingly difficult to maintain momentum.

A key issue has been their tendency to drop points in matches that many expected them to win comfortably. Too many draws against weaker opposition have prevented them from keeping pace with the leaders, leaving fans uncertain about which games the team can be relied upon to win.

Giovanni Guardalà has highlighted several matches that, had they gone Juventus’ way, could have put them in a much stronger position in the title race. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “The team has drawn many matches that it seemed headed for, and against teams that were definitely inferior. Just think about the draw conceded at the end against Lecce, without which today Motta’s team would have two more points, or the one against Cagliari or the one with Venezia. This tells us that Juventus has the potential to fight at the top of the table; what is missing is personality and mentality.”

Juventus’s inability to close out games has been a significant problem. Had they secured victories in some of these fixtures, they would be in a much stronger position in the league standings. Instead, the dropped points have left them fighting to stay in contention rather than leading the charge.

While the squad certainly has quality, Guardalà’s remarks underline the importance of mentality in football. The ability to grind out results in difficult moments is what separates title contenders from the rest, and Juventus has fallen short in this regard. However, with several matches still to play, there remains an opportunity to turn things around.

If Motta’s side can put together a strong run of results, they may still have a chance to compete at the top. But to do so, they must develop the kind of winning mentality that has been missing in key moments this season. The road ahead is challenging, but with the right attitude and approach, Juventus can still salvage something from their campaign.