Michele Di Gregorio is reportedly under pressure at Juventus as the Bianconeri consider replacing him this summer, with Luciano Spalletti believed to want a stronger option in goal.

Di Gregorio has enjoyed several impressive seasons in Italian football, and his performances at Monza convinced Juventus to bring him to Turin.

The club still regard him as a capable goalkeeper and initially hoped he could become a long-term solution between the posts. However, Juventus are now aiming to raise the overall quality of the squad as they look to compete at a higher level domestically and in Europe.

Juventus assessing goalkeeper situation

Despite his strong qualities, Juventus reportedly believe Di Gregorio falls slightly below the standard they want from their first-choice goalkeeper moving forward.

The club are understood to admire elite goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and view that level of quality as the benchmark required to strengthen the team further.

While it remains uncertain whether Juventus could realistically sign Alisson, there is growing discussion around the possibility of bringing in a more experienced or higher profile option this summer.

Comments on Di Gregorio’s future

According to Tuttojuve, Giovanni Guardalà said:

“Di Gregorio was a Juventus starter and is among those starters who will surely start because it is no mystery that Juventus is looking for a goalkeeper. Di Gregorio has hurt this year, so, for him too, it will probably be important to change the mood, because from a psychological point of view he has suffered a lot.”

Juventus are expected to continue evaluating their options before making a final decision on the position, with the summer transfer window likely to be crucial for the future of Di Gregorio at the club.

Any potential departure would mark a significant shift in Juventus’ plans as they attempt to rebuild a squad capable of returning to the top level of European football.