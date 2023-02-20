Giovanni Guardalà insists Juventus must play better to beat Nantes on Thursday

Journalist Giovanni Guardalà was not convinced by Juventus’ performance in their game against Spezia and insists they must play better in the match against Nantes.

The Bianconeri have it all to do and must win in France to advance to the next round of the Europa League after Nantes earned a 1-1 draw against them in the first leg.

Juve has been poor in Europe this season, but they are still one of the favourites to win the Europa League.

To get close to the trophy, they must eliminate the Ligue 1 side on Thursday and Guardala warns they have to do better in the fixture to earn a win.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thursday there will be the game against Nantes and if Juventus wants to pass the round they will have to play in a totally different way, both as regards the attitude and the men on the field.”

Juve FC Says

Our chances of winning a trophy this season are only in the Europa League and the Italian Cup.

This means the return leg against Nantes is like a final and we must win it at all costs.

Our players certainly know this and we expect them to deliver a much better performance when they take to the field for that fixture.