Sky Sports journalist Giovanni Guardalà has named Filip Kostic as the best-performing summer signing at Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri lost some men in the summer and made new additions to their squad.

Max Allegri was supported with the likes of Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes and the club expected him to deliver as many trophies as possible.

However, only some new members of his squad have performed really well and the likes of Paul Pogba have made almost no contributions to the team.

Guardala was speaking about players who have made an impact and singled out Kostic. He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve won the first direct external clash with Inter after defeats with Milan, Naples and Rome showing an excellent physical condition despite the fact that there were 9/11 of those who had played in Freiburg with two days less to prepare for the game that they did not warn. In the season in which the main purchases were Paredes, Pogba and Di maria it is Kostic who is proving to be the most successful market hit”.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has been a good addition to our squad and is probably under-appreciated, considering how people discuss Di Maria when the Argentinian has a good night.

However, the Serbian is an influential player who is also very professional and focuses on his performances on the pitch.

Hopefully, he will maintain his level or make it better until this season ends.