Federico Chiesa has enjoyed a strong start to the current season, displaying impressive form after facing difficulties in the previous campaign following his return from a long-term injury. He has been thriving in an advanced role within the Juventus team and has already notched two goals in three games.

At this rate, Chiesa has the potential to score a significant number of goals, possibly up to 20 in all competitions for Juventus. He has received backing to achieve this goal. However, his recent injury while on international duty with Italy could potentially rule him out of Juventus’ upcoming game, which threatens to disrupt the momentum he has built.

Sky Sport’s Giovanni Guardalà has expressed concern that the timing of the injury is unfortunate, given Chiesa’s excellent start to the season, and it may disrupt his positive run of form.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The injury is an accident that interrupts a positive moment for Chiesa, two goals in three games as a second striker in the role designed for him by Allegri. Allegri is confident that Chiesa can exceed 15 goals in this position. Juve’s hope is that the streak continues at Lazio too.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been brilliant so far and is a player we expect to do great things in this campaign.

His form in the different competitions could determine our success in each of them.

Hopefully, he will be back for the game against Lazio and not miss many games through a fitness challenge this term.