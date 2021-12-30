Giovinco explains why he left Juventus and tells Insigne not to follow his footsteps

Alongside Claudio Marchisio and Ciro Immobile, Sebastian Giovinco is one of the best products to emerge from Juve’s youth sector throughout the last 15 years or so.

But unfortunately for the diminutive striker, his time in Turin had always been complicated to say the least.

The Atomic Ant always impressed during his time away from the club – whether on loan at Empoli or during his stint at Parma – promoting the Bianconeri to bring him back to the fold.

During the 2012/13 season, he became a regular starter under Antonio Conte’s tutelage, but following the arrival of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente, he was once again struggling for space.

Giovinco ended up taking an unusual path that saw him playing for Toronto FC between 2014 and 2019 before joining a KSA club.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent but he could be set for a return to Toronto, where he might be joined by his compatriot Lorenzo Insigne, who is also heavily linked with the MLS side.

Nevertheless, the former Juventus man explains why the Napoli captain shouldn’t follow his footsteps.

“Toronto is a beautiful city. I decided to stay here with my family. As for Lorenzo, the situation is different from mine. I was on the sidelines at Juventus, while he is the captain of Napoli,” said the veteran striker in an interview with Sky Sport 24 via JuventusNews24.

“My proposal had arrived, and there was a lot of money. It was said to be a monstrous figure, but it wasn’t like that. Because here in America there are lots of taxes. The figures are not net.

“The train passes only once. But I absolutely do not want to say that he has to leave Napoli. I repeat: the situations are different, I didn’t play at Juve, he is captain of Napoli. It’s a different situation. The only advice I can give is that you live very well here, beyond the money. Which are still important, it is useless to hide this fact.”