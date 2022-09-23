Giovinco
Giovinco returns to Juventus in a non-playing capacity

September 23, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Sebastian Giovinco has returned to Juventus years after he left the club for a new life in the MLS, but he would not be playing in Max Allegri’s squad.

The attacker left Juve for Toronto FC in 2015, and he finished his career at Sampdoria last term.

At the end of the season, he had played only twice for them, and they refused to extend his contract.

He would now look to rebuild his career outside of playing and Juve has offered him a role in the organisation.

A report on Football Italia reveals the former attacker is now a member of the Juve Academy in Toronto.

He met with the club’s president, Andrea Agnelli, yesterday in Italy, and the club announced he would join their effort to train talented players around the world from Toronto.

Juve FC Says

Giovinco is one of our own, and he was always going to be welcomed back to the club after his playing career.

We have had some fine memories with him on our team, including his debut, and now he can help us guide some youngsters in Canada.

That job will help him gain experience and become more knowledgeable in training youngsters.

