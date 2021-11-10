Girelli Wolfsburg
Video – Girelli’s last-minute equalizer snatches point for Juventus Women against Wolfsburg

November 10, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On Tuesday night, Juventus Women hosted Wolfsburg on the third matchday of UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Cristiana Girelli broke the deadlock, pouncing on a sublime through ball from Arianna Caruso.

Nevertheless, the Germans grabbed a quick equalizer thanks to Lena Lattwein’s marvelous strike, and then took the lead in the second half via Tabea Wabmuth.

In the final minutes, Wolfsburg went down to 10, and the Bianconere took advantage of the situation to snatch a late equalizer thanks to the legendary Girelli.

