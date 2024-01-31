Enzo Barrenechea is enjoying a successful loan spell at Frosinone from Juventus and is reportedly considering a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Argentinian midfielder is a product of Juventus’s youth development system and made his debut for the club under Max Allegri. Recognising the need for consistent playing time to reach his full potential, Juventus allowed him to go out on loan to Frosinone at the beginning of the season.

Barrenechea has become a regular for Frosinone, pleasing Juventus as it indicates his further development. The decision on his future will be made by Juventus in the summer, and there are already two clubs expressing interest in acquiring him permanently.

Calciomercato reveals Brighton and Girona are watching the 22-year-old, who has made over 20 league appearances for Frosinone this term.

In the next few weeks, they are likely to keep following him before deciding if he is worth signing.

Juve FC Says

We have several fine midfielders in our squad, and Barrenechea will struggle to play regularly at the Allianz Stadium next season.

His fine loan spell means we can offload him to a new club for a good fee and both of these suitors can meet our asking price for his signature.