Arthur Melo appears to be nearing a resolution to his difficult time at Juventus, with a potential move to Girona now on the cards. The midfielder has been frozen out of the Juventus first team for the first half of the season and has been actively seeking an exit during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian was initially expected to join Santos, with reports earlier this week indicating that a return to his homeland was close. Juventus were keen on offloading Arthur to save on his wages, particularly after he became surplus to requirements under their current management.

Real Betis had previously shown interest, and at one point, it seemed likely the midfielder would move to Spain. However, negotiations collapsed due to a disagreement over the wage-sharing arrangement, leaving Arthur without a clear destination.

With Santos emerging as a serious option, talks with the Brazilian club progressed, and a deal appeared imminent. However, Girona entered the race for the 28-year-old’s signature just yesterday, and they are now leading the chase. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Spanish club is offering a more favourable financial package, including covering a larger portion of Arthur’s salary than Santos was prepared to.

This development has reportedly convinced Juventus to favour Girona as the midfielder’s next destination. Discussions are advancing rapidly, and Arthur is believed to be close to reaching an agreement with the La Liga side, which could see him revive his career in Spain.

For Arthur, this move offers an opportunity to play regular football again after a frustrating period on the sidelines. While his time at Juventus never truly took off, the midfielder still has the potential to make an impact if he can rediscover his form at Girona.

Fans will be relieved to see the saga nearing a conclusion, as it not only benefits Arthur but also helps Juventus manage their wage bill. It remains to be seen if the former Barcelona player can break into Girona’s first team, but this move could mark the start of a much-needed new chapter in his career.