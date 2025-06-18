Arthur Melo’s European journey may be extended by another season, with Girona considering a renewed move for the Juventus midfielder. After several difficult years plagued by injuries, the Brazilian found relative stability during his loan spell in La Liga last season.

His time at Barcelona was marked by early promise, but a high-profile move to Juventus in 2020 did not yield the expected progress. Injuries continued to disrupt his momentum, and a season-long loan at Liverpool offered few opportunities for meaningful game time.

Following a more successful stint at Fiorentina, where he reached a European final, the midfielder looked likely to return to Brazil last year before Girona stepped in with a timely offer.

Juventus looking to offload permanently

Juventus have taken a clear stance on the player’s future. He was not included in the squad for the Club World Cup, which strongly suggests he is no longer part of their long-term plans.

Arthur has one year remaining on his contract in Turin, but the club appears to be focusing on younger options and is open to either a sale or a further loan.

According to Tuttojuve, Girona remain interested in keeping him after his solid performances last season. While a permanent move could be difficult due to financial constraints, a renewed loan spell is seen as a likely compromise.

Girona value his experience and control

Arthur provided composure and technical quality in Girona’s midfield during the previous campaign. His ability to control possession and distribute effectively made him a valuable asset in a team that exceeded expectations in La Liga.

The Spanish side is currently evaluating their squad needs for the coming season, and familiarity with Arthur’s style may work in his favour. His fitness record has improved, and Girona could be willing to take another calculated risk on a player who adds top-level experience.

Whether on a temporary or permanent basis, the midfielder’s time in Spain may not be over just yet.