Last summer, Juventus focused more on offloading deadwood from their squad as Cristiano Giuntoli took over as their sporting director.

He has been tasked with restoring the Bianconeri to the top, and his first summer at the club prioritized selling rather than buying.

However, in the last transfer window, he added some quality to the Juve squad, particularly in midfield, seemingly addressing long-standing issues.

His decision to appoint Thiago Motta as the club’s new manager has also been praised as an excellent move.

Juve has started the season strongly, and they are expected to keep winning games and potentially claim some trophies.

Pundit Giuliano Giannichedda has now spoken about the work that Giuntoli did this summer and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The rating is very high, because he managed to hit the two objectives set: reducing the wage bill and buying important players. We know how difficult it is to get those who are up to the task and he succeeded, for this reason the report card is certainly positive”.

Giuntoli moved to Turin with a good pedigree, so we expect him to continue making key decisions that will help our team grow.

This summer was a good one for us and if all our signings click into gear, we could overachieve.