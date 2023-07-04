Giuntoli adopts one of his Napoli targets for Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli is poised to make additions to the Juventus squad during the current transfer window as he seeks to leave his mark on the Bianconeri team.

During his time at Napoli, Giuntoli acquired promising players at various stages of their careers and had plans to make even more signings. However, with his move to Juventus, his focus now lies in serving the club’s interests.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he attempts to entice some of his former Napoli players to join him in Turin. However, it may be even easier for him to pursue the stars he had initially targeted for the Partenopei squad.

One player who falls into that category is 20-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi, currently playing for Empoli and recognised as one of Italy’s most exciting young talents. According to Il Bianconero, Giuntoli had initially intended to take him to Napoli, but now he may aim to secure Baldanzi’s signature for Juventus following the player’s impressive performances at the FIFA U20 World Cup for Italy.

Juve FC Says

Baldanzi is one of the finest young players in the country now and certainly has a big future in the game.

We need to secure his signature now but we probably should allow him to spend two more seasons with the Blues so that he can develop even further.