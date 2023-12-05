Cristiano Giuntoli has subtly criticised Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri persist in labelling Juventus as the favourites to win the league.

Both clubs are engaged in a strategic play of mind games, with Juventus maintaining that their primary goal is to secure a top-four finish. However, despite these claims, both teams continue to secure victories, and their recent encounter resulted in a draw.

Notably, Juventus is exempt from European competitions, a factor widely believed to contribute to their strong performance in the league, keeping them in contention for the title.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Juventus is determined to win every game, even when their performance may not be at its best. This commitment is seen as a key factor contributing to their success and positioning them as strong contenders for the title.

Despite this, Juventus remains steadfast in their assertion that their primary objective is securing a top-four finish. On the other hand, Inter insists that Juventus is favoured due to their absence from European competitions, adding a layer of intrigue to the ongoing mind games between the two clubs.

In response to that, Giuntoli said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Marotta is a master to all of us but of course, over the last few years, things didn’t always go as they wanted. They always started as favourites and maybe, this season, they try to share their responsibility.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the favourites to win the league judging by our performances in the last few weeks, but we must continue to play this mind game and put the pressure on Inter Milan always.