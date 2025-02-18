Juventus would not want to see Randal Kolo Muani return to PSG after the remarkable form he has displayed since moving to Turin. The Bianconeri have secured the services of one of the most talented attackers in Europe, and the Frenchman has wasted no time proving he remains a top-quality forward.

Despite joining PSG for a significant transfer fee, Muani struggled to establish himself in Paris and needed a fresh start to rediscover his best form. Juventus provided him with that opportunity, and he has thrived in Italy, playing regularly and making a strong impact. His performances have been so impressive that PSG might be surprised at just how well he has adapted to life in Serie A.

Fortunately for Juve, the Parisians are reportedly open to allowing Muani to remain in Turin on a permanent basis. The striker is not a key part of Luis Enrique’s plans, meaning PSG has little reason to block a potential transfer. Muani himself is also happy in Italy, and Juventus has already begun working behind the scenes to ensure he stays beyond this season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus views Muani as a crucial part of their long-term plans and is determined to secure his future at the club. Rather than attempting an outright purchase this summer, the Bianconeri are considering negotiating another loan deal. However, this time, the agreement would include an obligation to buy, ensuring that Muani remains in Turin permanently. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly preparing an offer of €50 million to present to PSG, believing that such a sum should be enough to persuade the French club to sell.

Given that Muani does not appear to have a future at PSG, the Ligue 1 side may be inclined to accept Juventus’ proposal. If the deal goes through, it would represent a major coup for the Italian giants, who seem to have found a player capable of leading their attack for years to come.