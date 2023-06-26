Giuntoli and De Laurentiis in talks over move to Juventus

Juventus is on the verge of securing Cristiano Giuntoli as their next sporting director, as the club views the Napoli executive as the ideal candidate to lead them into the future.

Although Giuntoli still has a year remaining on his contract with Napoli, Juventus has successfully convinced him to make the move to Turin.

The negotiations between the two clubs have been complex, with Napoli initially hesitant to let him go, especially to their rival Juventus. This has been a source of frustration for both Giuntoli and the Bianconeri.

However, the situation is showing signs of progress, as Giuntoli is willing to forego approximately 4 million euros in wages and bonuses to facilitate the agreement.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Giuntoli and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis have engaged in discussions over the past few hours in an effort to find a resolution to the ongoing issue.

The indications are positive, and it appears to be only a matter of days before Juventus can officially secure Giuntoli as their sporting director.

Should the deal be finalised, Giuntoli will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to Juventus, providing invaluable leadership and guidance as the club strives for continued success.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has been identified as the man to take us forward and fans cannot wait to begin to see what he can do.

However, we must remember that he is coming to do a rebuilding job and it would not be easy for us to get back to the top, so he needs time and patience.