Giuntoli and Pogba spoke about his future yesterday

Cristiano Giuntoli has recently started his work at Juventus, embarking on the first stage of familiarising himself with the new environment and getting to know the club’s employees.

Undoubtedly, Giuntoli is highly regarded in the industry, but this venture presents new challenges as Juventus is a significantly larger club than Napoli, where he previously worked.

The expectation is that achieving success at the Allianz Stadium should be more manageable and quicker compared to his time at Napoli.

The club, along with its passionate fans, eagerly anticipates the joint accomplishments they will strive for, and Giuntoli is now focused on formulating and implementing plans for the team.

One player in particular whom Giuntoli would like to see thrive is Paul Pogba, following the Frenchman’s disappointing first season back at the club.

Pogba has taken the initiative to begin pre-season training earlier than his teammates, driven by his desire to repay the club for their faith in him.

Consequently, Pogba happened to be present at the training base when Giuntoli visited yesterday, and according to Tuttojuve, the two had a conversation.

It’s worth noting that Pogba has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and it’s possible that they discussed such an offer during their conversation.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one man we all want to ensure succeeds in the upcoming season because he flopped in the last campaign.

Not many people are calling for his departure now because we know it was not his fault, but that might not be the case if he struggles to play next season.