Giuntoli asks to speak to Juventus veterans to understand the dressing room mood

Cristiano Giuntoli, the newly appointed sporting director of Juventus, is actively immersing himself in all aspects of the club while awaiting his official announcement.

His arrival at Juventus comes at a crucial time when the club is in need of rebuilding following a series of poor decisions made by the previous board.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juventus presents Giuntoli with a greater scope of responsibilities compared to his previous role at Napoli.

Taking things step by step is his approach, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, he has requested the phone numbers of the senior players in the Juventus dressing room.

His aim is to engage in conversations with them and gain insight into the team’s morale. A harmonious dressing room environment often translates to improved performance on the pitch, and Giuntoli seeks to ensure that the players enjoy working together as teammates and with their manager.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli seems ready for work and has taken a good step by looking to speak with the dressing room leaders.

They are some of the team’s most influential players and will help make his life much easier as a sporting director at the Allianz Stadium.