Juventus Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli is highly optimistic about the club’s chances of maintaining the services of Randal Kolo Muani beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri signed the 26-year-old on a dry loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January as they were desperate for reinforcement upfront. The Frenchman’s arrival immediately paid dividends. He scored five goals in his first three Serie A appearances before setting up the winner for Francisco Conceicao with some neat footwork in last Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.

Although the newcomer failed to sting in the double Champions League header against PSV Eindhoven, he remains one of the club’s few bright sparks in recent weeks.

Ahead of last night’s dolorous defeat in the Netherlands, Giuntoli was asked about Kolo Muani’s future. The Juventus director seemed confident in his ability to keep the player at Continassa even though their agreement with PSG lacks an option to buy.

Giuntoli suggests his good relationship with the French champions as well as the player’s desire to stay will play a key role.

“He’s had a big impact on the Juve world, he’s very happy to be here,” said the former Napoli sporting director in his pre-match interview with Prime Video (via IlBianconero).

“The relationship between the two clubs is excellent, so we’ll see if we can extend our collaboration with the player. We want to keep him, he wants to stay, so we’re confident.”

In recent days, several sources claimed Juventus are looking to launch talks with PSG in the coming weeks to secure a new agreement that would keep Kolo Muani on loan for another season, but this time with an option (as well as an obligation) to buy.

The Ligue 1 giants had splashed 95 million euros to sign the France international from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, so they’ll be looking to recuperate at least 50 million to avoid a capital loss.