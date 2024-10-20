Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli closes the door on a possible Paul Pogba return to the squad, insisting that the club has moved on while offering the reasons behind the decision.

The Frenchman has been suspended for failing a doping test. Therefore, he has been out of action since September 2023. He was initially handed a four-year ban but it has been reduced to 18 months recently, so he’ll be able to return to the pitch by March 2025.

The 2018 World Cup winner has thus declared his intention to play for Juventus again, as he remains under contract until 2026. Nevertheless, several sources insisted that the writing is on the wall for the midfielder, as Juventus are already negotiating a contract termination with his agents and lawyers.

Giuntoli confirmed the news while chatting with the press ahead of Juve’s contest with Lazio on Saturday night. He even refers to the player in the past tense.

“Our position is clear. Pogba was a great player but he’s been out for a long time,” explained the Juventus Football Director in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“We were forced to invest in others and the squad is complete at the moment.”

The Bianconeri already have six midfielders vying for three starting spots in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli, Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz.

Juve FC say

The management is hoping to reach an amicable solution with Pogba’s entourage, and will likely find one in the end. And even if the two parties fail to reach an agreement over a contract termination, Juventus can unilaterally rescind the contract since the player has been out of action for more than a year after failing an anti-doping test.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Pogba’s disastrous second spell in Turin is all but over.