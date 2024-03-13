Felipe Anderson is a coveted signing for Juventus, and the club is diligently working behind the scenes to secure him for their squad.

Max Allegri’s team has been closely monitoring the Brazilian’s performances for Lazio for several months, admiring his skills.

Anderson is set to become a free agent at the end of the current season and has engaged in talks with Lazio regarding a potential contract extension. However, negotiations have hit a snag as the player is currently focused on concluding the season with Lazio.

The terms offered by Lazio have not been satisfactory for the former West Ham player, opening the door for Juventus to pursue and convince him.

Although Juventus can only officially approach him when he becomes a free agent, the club is closely monitoring his situation. Tuttojuve reports that Giuntoli is actively working on finalising the deal and reaching an agreement with the Brazilian in the coming months.

Juventus aims to present Anderson with more favourable terms than Lazio, hoping to secure his choice to move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Anderson is one of the most reliable experienced players in Serie A and his presence in our group will help other youngsters.