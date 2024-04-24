Kenan Yildiz has experienced a remarkable rise in football, transitioning from an Under-19 player at Juventus to becoming one of their key first-team stars this season.

The Turkish international’s performances have inspired new confidence in the club’s youth teams, and several other young talents are expected to be regularly promoted now.

Yildiz brings something different to the Juventus attack, drawing comparisons with club idol Alessandro Del Piero.

Rumours suggest that Juventus is preparing to offer him the club’s iconic number 10 shirt when he signs a new contract soon.

Yildiz is attracting interest from many top clubs, and if he were playing for another team, he would likely be a regular starter by now.

However, Juventus’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, insists that they want to allow him to grow naturally.

He reveals that the Bianconeri do not want to rush his development and will allow him to grow at a natural pace.

Giuntoli said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We have many good guys, this summer we signed a 4-year contract, in the future we will talk with him to plan. We are calm. we want to make him grow calmly. The Juve of the future will arrive, we are aiming for the growth of the boys and we It requires patience. I’m continuing a journey that began before me.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is one of the best talents we have had in decades and we need to manage his career properly.