Cristiano Giuntoli is guiding Juventus through a crucial rebuilding phase as the club looks to recover from years of poor decision-making.

Following his outstanding work at Napoli, Juventus appointed Giuntoli as their new sporting director, and he has made a strong start.

Despite limited funds in the last transfer window, Giuntoli accepted the challenge and made tough decisions to help stabilise the club financially.

This summer, he reshaped the team by appointing a new manager, Thiago Motta, and securing key signings for him to work with.

However, this is just the beginning of Juventus’ ongoing revolution. Giuntoli has spoken about their progress so far, emphasising the long-term nature of the project.

Motta has been chosen for his long-term value, and Juventus is also committed to developing young talent through its Next Gen team, signalling a serious investment in the club’s future.

Giuntoli said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We have just started, we know it is a journey, we are happy with what we have done. We have tried to turn around a club that was losing a lot, putting it on the right path and investing in young players aged 18 to 26, lowering the wage bill, trying to work on the growth of the group and not of the individual”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has done a fantastic job as our sporting director so far and we trust that will keep making us better as he works well with Motta.