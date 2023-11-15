Cristiano Giuntoli has provided insight into Juventus’ rationale behind offering Nicolo Fagioli a new long-term contract, despite the midfielder currently serving a ban.

Fagioli made his breakthrough into the Juventus first team in 2021 and has since become a vital player for the club. His absence has been keenly felt, prompting the Bianconeri to consider a temporary replacement in January.

Given Fagioli’s ban, there was a general expectation among football followers that the club might not extend his contract. However, Juventus defied expectations by securing him a new deal, a decision Giuntoli has now shed light on.

Giuntoli said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We confirm what we had already expressed a few weeks ago: we will support Nicolò Fagioli in his journey, therapeutic and formative, and want to provide him with all the assistance he needs over the next few months.

“The contract extension is going in that direction, but that is not all. Nicolò is a very important player for us, his technical qualities and tactical intelligence are known to all, and we are convinced that his return to the field will be a primary added value to the team.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of our own and we had to treat him as such because other players were watching to see how the club backs the youngster.

Their approach is reassuring and will give them confidence that they will be cared for if they run into trouble.