Arkadiusz Milik is set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a significant setback in his recovery from an injury sustained during Euro 2024. Juventus had hoped the Polish striker would soon be back in contention, but his latest injury update means he will spend additional months in recovery.

Juventus had been counting on Milik’s return to give Dusan Vlahovic some much-needed rest, as the Serbian striker had been struggling earlier in the season. However, with Milik’s prolonged absence, Vlahovic remains the undisputed starter, and fortunately, he has risen to the challenge, delivering strong performances for the team.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli expressed sympathy for Milik, acknowledging the setback as unfortunate. Nevertheless, Giuntoli remains confident that Thiago Motta can make the most of the squad available and keep Juventus competitive in their pursuit of trophies.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We couldn’t have known. We’re sorry for us and especially for the player. However, the manager has shown he knows how to move the pieces, with players who can play alongside or in place of Dusan. He will find the right solutions as he has done in the past. We hope to have Milik available soon.”

Juve FC Says

Milk could have been an important option for us, but hopefully, he will be back by the January transfer window.