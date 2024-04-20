Cristiano Giuntoli is the man who will decide Max Allegri’s future at the end of this season, and he continues to express his vote of confidence in the manager.

Allegri’s team is struggling, and most of the club’s supporters expect this to be his last season in charge.

The men in black and white have not shown improvement since Allegri returned to the club, and this season has been disappointing.

They started the season well and entered the second half of the campaign still in contention for the Serie A title.

However, in the last few months, things have taken a turn for the worse as they have struggled to win matches.

This is why fans are calling for a change in leadership and want Max Allegri to be replaced.

However, the gaffer has continued to get the public backing of Giuntoli, who said before Juve’s match against Cagliari, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“This is very simple: we are very happy with the coach, he is doing an excellent job. At the end of the year, with all the cards on the table, we will plan the future together. Behind the scenes? At the moment he has a contract and there is no need, we want to put all the energies that are defined”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second tenure on our bench has been a disaster, and it makes almost no sense to stick to him for another campaign.

There are better managers on the market that we can make the next coach and they will bring fresh ideas to the team.