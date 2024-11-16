Juventus remains strongly focused on signing Milan Skriniar in the upcoming January transfer window, identifying him as a key target to strengthen their defensive line. With the recent exits of Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer leaving gaps in their backline, the Bianconeri urgently need a dependable centre-back for the second half of the season. Skriniar, currently struggling for game time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has emerged as an attractive option.

The Slovakian defender joined PSG from Inter Milan with high expectations but has found minutes hard to come by under Luis Enrique. Juventus sees this as an opportunity to bring Skriniar back to Serie A, with plans reportedly focusing on a loan move. However, one of the main stumbling blocks is Skriniar’s salary, which is significantly higher than the wages of any Juventus player. To make the deal viable, Juventus is seeking PSG’s help to cover a portion of his salary during the loan spell.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is optimistic about the negotiations, citing his strong working relationship with PSG’s management as a potential advantage. Giuntoli is reportedly confident that PSG might be willing to assist in the financial aspect, enabling Juventus to complete the move in January.

Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM

From Skriniar’s perspective, the move offers the promise of consistent playing time, something he has struggled to secure in Paris. However, his future will depend on whether both clubs can agree on the financial framework of the deal.

Should Juventus succeed in securing Skriniar’s services, it would be a significant boost to their defensive solidity. His Serie A experience and leadership qualities make him an ideal addition to the team. The coming weeks will reveal whether Juventus can finalise what would be a crucial signing for their campaign.