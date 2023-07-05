Giuntoli identifies two new players he wants for the Juventus right wing

After the departure of Juan Cuadrado, Juventus is currently facing a shortage of options on their right-wing and must address this issue before the start of the upcoming season. Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, has now made it a priority as Juventus progresses with their plans for the new campaign.

While Juventus has a list of potential targets for the right-wing position, Giuntoli has narrowed it down to two players: Emil Holm from Spezia and Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, claims Calciomercato. Giuntoli believes that both players would be valuable additions to Max Allegri’s team and could enhance the right-wing position.

Although Juventus has the allure to attract both players, the club is facing some financial uncertainties due to their exclusion from the Champions League. The exact budget for the summer transfer window remains unclear, especially if they are unable to generate funds through player sales, which will significantly impact their transfer activities.

If Juventus finds themselves with limited financial resources, it may prove challenging to sign both Holm and Berardi. In such a scenario, the club might be compelled to settle for securing the services of just one of the players to address their right-wing needs.

Juve FC Says

Holm and Berardi will improve our options, but they are players that will cost us a lot of money, so we really need to fix our finances before launching a bid.

Time is running out on us because these players also have other suitors who might act faster and seal the transfer before we are ready to act on our long-standing interest.