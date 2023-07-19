Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken about Juventus’ decision to stick with Max Allegri for another season.

Since the gaffer’s return to the club three summers ago, the Bianconeri have failed to secure any trophies, despite his excellent performance during his initial spell as their manager.

Last season, there were calls for him to step down from his position as the team underperformed in certain games. However, his leadership played a vital role in guiding the side to eventually recover and secure a position within the top four. Unfortunately, due to a points deduction, they had to settle for a place in the Conference League.

Throughout the season, Juventus faced various challenges both on and off the pitch, but Allegri’s influence and management were crucial in ensuring that the team maintained high-level performances. He deserves credit for his leadership and dedication in navigating the team through difficult times and keeping them competitive.

Speaking about the decision to keep the manager, Giuntoli said via Il Bianconero:

“Last year was extraordinarily difficult.

“A person of his level, of his calibre… it was ideal to have a man of his calibre. They finished third, let’s not forget that the Juve has had an important year, an important path.

“We believe that Massimiliano can carry on this path with great quality . We think that to achieve great results you need talent, mentality and discipline. We’re sure he’s the most talented of all, absolutely sure”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri was a good leader last season. If another coach was on the bench, we probably would have struggled to get any points from matches.

The gaffer may have saved our season, but it would be embarrassing if he does not end the next season with a trophy.