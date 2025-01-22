Cristiano Giuntoli has reaffirmed Juventus’ focus on strengthening their squad during this transfer window rather than selling key players. The sporting director emphasised that the club’s priority is to improve the team’s chances of success in the second half of the campaign following an inconsistent first half of the season.

Juventus have endured a challenging start, and their aspirations for silverware remain dependent on an improved run of form. To achieve this, the Bianconeri are actively working on bringing in reinforcements. Discussions are already underway with potential targets, as Juventus look to bolster their squad for the remainder of the season.

While Juventus are monitoring several players, there are stars in their squad who have been made available for transfer. However, the club finds itself in a situation where they might be compelled to part ways with a player they had no intention of selling.

Andrea Cambiaso has attracted significant interest from Manchester City, with the Premier League champions reportedly keen on securing the services of the versatile full-back. This growing interest poses a potential dilemma for Juventus, as the financial lure of a substantial offer might test their resolve to keep Cambiaso.

Despite these challenges, Giuntoli has made it clear that Juventus’ strategy remains focused on acquisitions, not sales. Speaking to Calciomercato, he stated:

“We don’t want to do an outgoing market. With the defections of Milik and the two Crusaders, we want to improve the squad and not sell anyone. This is our will.”

The injuries Giuntoli referenced highlight why Juventus cannot afford to weaken their squad further. With the absence of Arkadiusz Milik and other key players due to long-term injuries, maintaining squad depth has become a necessity rather than a luxury.

Juventus have their sights set on ending the season with a trophy, and this goal leaves little room for compromise on their squad strength. Selling important players would risk undermining their campaign, and Giuntoli’s statement reflects the club’s commitment to prioritising competitive stability over short-term financial gains.