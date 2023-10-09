Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has laid out the club’s primary objective for the season, stressing the importance of securing a place in the top four of the Serie A standings.

For this season, Juventus is not participating in any European competitions due to off-field issues. Consequently, fans of the club may have high expectations for a successful Serie A campaign and might anticipate a league title challenge.

However, Juventus has had an inconsistent start to the season, which has raised doubts about their ability to sustain a title challenge. In light of these circumstances, Giuntoli suggests that the club is prioritising a return to the UEFA Champions League by securing a top-four finish in Serie A before contemplating a potential title challenge. This strategic approach reflects the club’s recognition of the importance of regaining a place among Europe’s elite clubs.

Giuntoli said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We have the objective of returning to the Champions League, because it would allow the club to return to the position it deserves. Let’s go step by step.”

Juve FC Says

Considering where we are coming from in our development journey, we do not have to put our players under too much pressure by demanding the league.

The coaches and executives are right to focus on a top-four finish by the end of the campaign because it will put the player under less pressure, which is a recipe for success.

A step-by-step approach, as Giuntoli has asked for, is the best thing to do because this is a marathon and not a sprint.